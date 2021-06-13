DAO Maker Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $89.72 million and $2.87 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00007126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00166048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00195075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.01098862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.76 or 1.00276563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,479,384 coins and its circulating supply is 35,183,903 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

