Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the May 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

