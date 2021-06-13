Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DFIHY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.73.
Dairy Farm International Company Profile
