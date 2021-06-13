Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

