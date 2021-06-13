DAD (DAD) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $128,598.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

