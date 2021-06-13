D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D8 were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in D8 during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in D8 by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DEH opened at $9.90 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

