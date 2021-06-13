CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 371.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

