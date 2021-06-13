Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

