Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,843 shares.The stock last traded at $251.42 and had previously closed at $252.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

