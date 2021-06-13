Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Crown worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

