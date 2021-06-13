Critical Review: Pharming Group (PHAR) and Its Rivals

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) is one of 837 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pharming Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharming Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 4616 17618 38797 766 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Pharming Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $212.10 million $37.74 million 20.84 Pharming Group Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.86

Pharming Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Pharming Group rivals beat Pharming Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

