Critical Contrast: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Golden Entertainment -12.85% -40.61% -4.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.86 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.89 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -12.43

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, including restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of March 11, 2021, it had approximately 16,000 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

