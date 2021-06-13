Credit Suisse Group Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $44.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

ASO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

