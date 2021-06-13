Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.55 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

