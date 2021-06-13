Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY remained flat at $$7.47 during midday trading on Friday. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

