Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Crawford United has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

