Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 882 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $21,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig C. Hopkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.03 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

