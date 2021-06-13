Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covestro has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

