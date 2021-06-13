Contrasting Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) & Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Alliance Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.49%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Alliance Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Alliance Resource Partners 3.11% 3.80% 1.83%

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.31 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.86 Alliance Resource Partners $1.33 billion 0.68 -$129.22 million $0.22 32.41

Alliance Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The also company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. Further, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns interests in various oil and gas mineral interests located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 1.65 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.