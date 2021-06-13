Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

