Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 6.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 21,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

