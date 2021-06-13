comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.23. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

