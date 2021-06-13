Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

