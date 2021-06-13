Comparing Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Intellinetics alerts:

77.6% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 1 4 15 0 2.70

Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $313.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Risk and Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $8.25 million 1.15 -$2.20 million ($0.12) -28.00 Veeva Systems $1.47 billion 31.09 $380.00 million $2.03 147.39

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -7.34% 3.43% 0.67% Veeva Systems 25.94% 16.09% 12.40%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. The company sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and state, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.