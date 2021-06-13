Comparing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% EVO Payments 0.53% -6.89% 3.39%

71.6% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accolade and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 EVO Payments 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $54.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Accolade.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 18.56 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -32.65 EVO Payments $439.10 million 5.59 -$1.68 million $0.64 46.22

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Accolade on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

