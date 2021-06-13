Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE SID opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.