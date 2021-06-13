Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of CYH opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

