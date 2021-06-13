Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82.

