Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock valued at $55,648,615 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

