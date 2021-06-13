Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

SAIA stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

