Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $226,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

