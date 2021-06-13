Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 19.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

