Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.07.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.