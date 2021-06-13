Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Colfax by 6.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Colfax by 16.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 51.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 410,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

