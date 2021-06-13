Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

COLM stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.07. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

