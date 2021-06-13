Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of STK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,290. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

