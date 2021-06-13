Colony Credit Real Estate’s (CLNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

CLNC stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

