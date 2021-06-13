Collateral Pay Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.61 million and $258,093.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,643 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

