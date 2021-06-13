Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $55.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 185,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

