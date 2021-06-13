Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
RFI stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.88.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
