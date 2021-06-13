Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.