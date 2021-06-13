Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

