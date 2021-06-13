CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
