CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

