CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. CLST has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

