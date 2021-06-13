Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.74. The company had a trading volume of 708,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,791. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.