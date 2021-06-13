Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 5,940 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 1,915,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

