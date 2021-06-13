Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,789,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NET stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

