Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBGPY opened at $47.45 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBGPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

