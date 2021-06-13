Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.58. Clene shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $663.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

