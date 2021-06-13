Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 84,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

