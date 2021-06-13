Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 1,402,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,402,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.14% of Plug Power worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.