Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $125,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

